Almost 300 islanders have registered an interest in sponsoring Ukranian nationals in Guernsey.

Potential sponsors who indicated they had self-contained accommodation have been contacted first as part of the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, the States has confirmed.

Those who responded saying they were still interested are now going through safeguarding checks.

The States said a further 212 potential sponsors had been asked for more information about the type of they had accommodation available.