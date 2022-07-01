Police dogs given protective vests after stabbing
Protective vests are being issued to police dogs in Derbyshire to help keep them safe while on the job.
The harnesses are designed to protect them from knives and dangerous materials like barbed wire.
It follows an attack in 2018 when a German shepherd was "almost killed" while assisting officers in Riddings.
Derbyshire Police dog Axle was stabbed three times and needed life-saving surgery.
The force said the protective vests were lightweight, had cooling technology and were comfortable for the dogs to wear.
PC Blaine Molloy said: "It's not a nice decision to make, to send a dog after somebody, there is the potential that they are going to get injured or worse.
"However, that is our role on dog section, to protect everybody else.
"But we still need to protect our dogs as well so it does make you feel a lot better to know they have this protection now."
PD Axle made a full recovery and returned to police duty.
He was awarded a commendation for devotion to duty and bravery by the animal charity PDSA.
He has since retired from the police force and is being supported by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, which helps with healthcare costs for retired police dogs.
Matthew Stretch admitted injuring the dog, along with several other offences and was jailed for six years and seven months at Derby Crown Court.