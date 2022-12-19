Lebanon killing: Soldier Seán Rooney repatriated to Ireland
The body of an Irish soldier killed while on a United Nations peacekeeping mission has been flown to the Republic of Ireland from Lebanon.
Pte Seán Rooney was in one of two armoured vehicles that came under fire while travelling to Beirut on Wednesday night.
A UN ceremony was held for the 24-year-old soldier at Beirut airport before his body was flown to Ireland overnight by the Irish Air Corps.
Pte Rooney's body was taken to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel and was received by his family.
He was accompanied back to Ireland by Company Commander, 121 Irish Battalion Recce Company, Commandant Brian Connolly.
A prayer service has taken place at the aerodrome.
The remains of Irish UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney have arrived back in Ireland this morning. The Air Corps CASA aircraft landed just after 8.30am @rtenews pic.twitter.com/agb3bs2aiD— Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) December 19, 2022
Trooper Shane Kearney, 23, was also seriously injured in Wednesday's attack.
Speaking on RTÉ's The Week in Politics on Sunday, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said the news was "more optimistic" about the condition of Trooper Kearney.
The soldier is now breathing independently and plans are being made to transfer him to Ireland when it is medically safe.
It is understood the soldiers' armoured vehicle was surrounded by a mob and fired on while travelling to Beirut at about 21:00 on Wednesday.
Three separate investigations are being conducted into the incident by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Lebanese authorities led by a military prosecutor, and the Irish Defence Forces.