Toxic chemicals found in woodland used by children
At a glance
Toxic chemicals are found in water leaking from an old landfill
Children and dog walkers often use the area
Concerns have been raised over the environmental and health impacts
Toxic chemicals have been found in water leaking from a south Wales landfill into a woodland used by children and dog walkers.
The Ty Llwyd quarry in the village of Ynysddu, Caerphilly county, was used in the 1960s and '70s as a dump site by the now-defunct chemicals manufacturer Monsanto.
The company used it to dispose of various substances including carcinogenic polychlorinated biphenyls, external (PCBs).
Caerphilly council, which owns the land, said it was in talks with Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
Villagers have complained multiple times about a foul-smelling brown, foamy liquid flowing from the quarry after heavy rain through the woodland, which they said has been happening for at least 20 years.
Water samples taken downstream from the landfill, found a number of toxic and industrial chemicals including a PCB.
These have been shown to be toxic in humans and wildlife and are known as forever chemicals because they do not break down.
Six samples were taken by independent councillors for Ynysddu, Jan Jones and Janine Reed abnd were analysed in a Greenpeace laboratory.
Dr David Santillo, of Greenpeace's science unit, who analysed the samples, said the could "only have come from industrial sources".
A scrutiny committee for Caerphilly council, which owns the quarry and the woodland, passed a motion on Tuesday night to back calls for a public inquiry.
The council admitted that contaminated liquid from the quarry, known as leachate, mixed with rainwater in January which washed on to public land, though it said there was no public health risk.
Testing commissioned by the council in January did not find any evidence of significant contamination at the edge of the woodland.
However, the lowest limit for PCB detection was set 10 times higher than the Environment Agency's minimum reporting level, so any PCBs present at this level would not have registered.
The council said it was in "pre-application discussions with Natural Resources Wales to determine whether there is a requirement for a water discharge consent, external on the site in question".
Ms Reed said: "Dog's paws are walking in this. There are kids in there digging up dirt because they're building dens and all kinds of stuff."
Ty Llwyd was not the only site used by Monsanto.
A combination of documents published after legal cases in the US and Freedom of Information requests have revealed that PCB waste may be lying in dozens of unregulated landfills across England and Wales and sitting in the sediment of major estuaries.
Dr David Megson, an environmental chemist at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: "There is a common perception that PCB pollution is a thing of the past. It is absolutely not."