Toxic chemicals have been found in water leaking from a south Wales landfill into a woodland used by children and dog walkers.

The Ty Llwyd quarry in the village of Ynysddu, Caerphilly county, was used in the 1960s and '70s as a dump site by the now-defunct chemicals manufacturer Monsanto.

The company used it to dispose of various substances including carcinogenic polychlorinated biphenyls, external (PCBs).

Caerphilly council, which owns the land, said it was in talks with Natural Resources Wales (NRW).