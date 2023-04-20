Region's leaders meet Pope for climate pledge
At a glance
Mayor of Greater Manchester and religious leaders meet the Pope
The group pledged a commitment to tackle climate change
Andy Burnham presented Pope Francis with a Manchester United shirt signed by Argentinian player Lisandro Martinez
- Published
The Mayor of Greater Manchester and religious leaders from the region have met the Pope to pledge a commitment to tackle climate change.
The group, led by the Bishop of Salford and the Dean of Manchester, had a private audience with Pope Francis at The Vatican.
They discussed the work that was already going on in Greater Manchester and committed to take further action.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was an "historic moment".
"This is the first time that all the faith leaders of Greater Manchester have come together with civic leaders to agree our pledge for a greener Greater Manchester region," he said.
He said being at The Vatican to witness "the historic moment our faith and civic leaders make our commitment to the Holy Father" gave him "great pride".
Mr Burnham also presented Pope Francis with a framed Manchester United shirt signed by Argentinian player Lisandro Martinez.
The group was led by Bishop of Salford John Arnold and Dean of Manchester Rogers Govender.
It also included Lord Mayor of Manchester, Donna Ludford, Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, and Gorton MP Mohammed Afzal Kahn, along with Chair of the Manchester Climate Change Partnership Mike Wilton.
Other faith leaders from the region, including members of the Jewish, Sikh and Hindu communities, also attended.
'Turning point'
Bishop of Salford John Arnold said: "The devastation that we are witnessing around the world is no longer in isolated occurrences but a constant reminder that we are now at a vital moment or a turning point.
"Our actions and way of life are inflicting damage across our common home.
"By leading this delegation, we look to use our influence in the wider community, to people of all faiths and none, leading by example and sharing opportunities to learn from each other as we respond to the ecological crisis."
In a tweet, external Chris Trott, British Ambassador to the Holy See, congratulated the group on their work so far.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
During the meeting the group pledged to Pope Francis to:
Support the use of renewable technology and accelerate the decarbonisation of our places of worship
Use land to help heal nature and increase biodiversity
Encourage communities to engage in proactive transformational behavioural change
They also discussed work which was already ongoing, including audits of the carbon footprint of faith buildings, outreach programmes and the introduction of the Bee network of transport.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external