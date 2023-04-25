RMT re-balloting Tube staff over strike action

More than 10,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members across London Underground will be re-balloted for strike action.

The union has been in a dispute with Transport for London (TfL) and the mayor of London over jobs and pensions for nearly a year.

It follows TfL plans to cut 600 jobs, and changes which could mean workers lose 30% of their pensions.

The RMT's current mandate for industrial action runs out in June and, by law, the union would then have to achieve a new mandate from members in order to continue industrial action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said members "remain as determined as ever to get a just settlement on jobs, pensions and their working conditions".

He added: "The mayor is under pressure from central government, but he must join us in resisting them and refuse to allow ideologically motivated financial constraints to be used as an excuse to attack Tube workers."

The ballot will run from 25 April until 23 May.

The government and the mayor of London have been contacted for a response.