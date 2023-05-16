Six more areas in Devon chosen for 20mph schemes

Six Devon communities have been chosen for new 20mph schemes.

Black Torrington, Bridgerule and Dolton in Torridge, Cockwood and Dawlish in Teignbridge and Uffculme in Mid Devon have all been chosen.

Devon County Council said it received "significant numbers" of requests for 20mph schemes each year.

It said average speed, the number of vulnerable road users in an area, speed-related collision history, and the level of support for a 20mph scheme were all factors it considered when allocating new schemes.