The sister of a woman who died in hospital in Brighton are demanding answers over why she was kept in a corridor for 10 hours.

Tamara Davis, 31, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with breathing difficulties in December 2022.

Although initially given oxygen in a cubicle in A&E, she was then moved to a corridor for 10 hours, before being moved to intensive care where she died three days later from sepsis and organ failure.

The hospital trust expressed its sympathies and said staff will always do their best to give care, while the Department of Health said funding for emergency care has increased.