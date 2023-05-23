Nine people have been arrested in targeted raids aimed at disrupting county lines supply routes which makes up to £100,000 per week.

Eight men and a woman, aged from 19 to 35, were taken into custody as more than 200 officers carried out raids across Birmingham and Solihull.

The operation targeted four drugs lines which receive more than 1,000 calls a day and service more than 200 people with class A drugs, West Midlands Police said.

The revenue from this is estimated to be between £18,000 and £20,000 per day, the force added.