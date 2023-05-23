Nine arrested in £20,000 a day county lines raids
At a glance
Nine people have been arrested for drug supply offences
West Midlands Police said the operation was the largest in the region since a taskforce was set up
More than 200 police officers carried out raids across Birmingham and Solihull
The estimated revenue from the drug lines was up to £100,000 a week
Nine people have been arrested in targeted raids aimed at disrupting county lines supply routes which makes up to £100,000 per week.
Eight men and a woman, aged from 19 to 35, were taken into custody as more than 200 officers carried out raids across Birmingham and Solihull.
The operation targeted four drugs lines which receive more than 1,000 calls a day and service more than 200 people with class A drugs, West Midlands Police said.
The revenue from this is estimated to be between £18,000 and £20,000 per day, the force added.
The nine arrested people will be questioned later. Police said they recovered a significant quantity of class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.
Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “County Lines fuels serious and organised crime, such as knife crime, burglary and robbery, and we intend to bear down on it.”
"The most important thing is we’ve responded to local intelligence and we are determined to tackle the scourge of County Lines."
Police said the raid was the largest operation undertaken by its County Lines Taskforce since it was set up just over a year ago.