Some people made redundant after the collapse of one of Guernsey's largest commercial vehicle firms have been employed by the States.

Rabeys Commercial Vehicles was placed in liquidation earlier this month after its parent company was hit with supply chain issues and rising energy prices.

Most of the company's 27 staff were made redundant.

States Works, which provides waste collection and maintenance services on the island, confirmed it had employed nine former Rabeys' staff.

It said eight worked in its garage and another worked in land management.