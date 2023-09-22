More than 14,000 tonnes of Norwegian granite have been brought in by barge over the last six weeks to reinforce flood defences as part of a £10m project on the Essex coast.

It has been placed in front of the martello tower in Jaywick, near Clacton, and is intended to protect more than 3,000 properties and businesses in the area, the Environment Agency said.

The next phase, to install more than 150 steel piles (sheets) to help strengthen and raise the seawall, is also under way and work on a new concrete wall and footpath will begin shortly.

The agency said the project would "help ensure this part of the Essex coast remains protected despite climate change and sea level rise".