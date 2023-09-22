Arrest after woman found with critical injuries
A man has been arrested after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries in Leicestershire.
Police were called to a property in Kings Road, Long Clawson, shortly before 19:00 BST on Thursday following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.
The woman was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
A man, 44, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody.
Det Insp Emma Matts, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said detectives believe both parties were known to each other.
“Officers will be in the area of Kings Road today as part of the investigation and I’d ask that anyone with information contact police," she said.
