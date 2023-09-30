For singletons endlessly swiping on dating apps, a back-to-basics approach might be the anecdote to curing a lovesick heart.

Thousands have made the pilgrimage to Lisdoonvarna, in the Republic of Ireland, with hopes of finding love.

Its matchmaking festival has been going for 170 years and is the biggest singles festival in Europe.

Willie Daly is the man responsible for keeping the art of matchmaking alive in the County Clare town.

He's a third-generation matchmaker, who first learned the art passed down to him by his father and grandfather when he was a teenager.

But unlike his predecessors, the Lisdoonvarna native has had to alter his skills as societal attitudes towards love and marriage changed.

“My grandfather died in 1902, and his matchmaking in general would have been at horse fairs, cattle fairs, sheep fairs, weddings and funerals,” he told BBC News NI.

“They wouldn’t have been parochial - there wasn’t phones, there wasn’t cars.”