More than 100,000 people visited Shrewsbury over the summer to see Salvador Dali sculptures.

Three of the surrealist's pieces were installed in June as part of the town's annual Arts Trail until 31 August.

The works, which included the Surrealist Piano, Homage to Terpsichore and Dalian Dancer, were removed on Thursday.

The event's founder, Jess Richards, said the event "went wonderfully" as people travelled from as far away as America and Germany to see them.

"I couldn’t be more happy with how the works and trail have been received by all," she added.