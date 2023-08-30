National Trust acquires new site on Cornish coast
The National Trust has acquired a patch of land next to the coast in Cornwall.
The charity said it had acquired 55 acres (22 hectares) of coastline at Smith's Cliff near Tintagel.
The land is to be "managed for nature" with grasslands and wildflower meadows created in the future.
The National Trust said "the acquisition was made possible by five generous donations, and by several gifts left in wills".
The land connects with National Trust maintained land at Barras Nose, and stretches up to Bosinney - creating a continuous 2.7 mile (4.3km) stretch of coastal land.
The charity said: "The aim is to create a patchwork of wildflowers, scrub and trees that mirrors our approach along other parts of the coastline."
It hopes the approach will help local species such as the small copper butterfly, maritime plants like rock sea lavender and golden samphire, a range of birds including linnet, skylark and fulmar.
The area is also known as a habitat for the nationally rare black-headed mining bee.
'Positive difference'
Mike Simmonds, lead ranger for the area, said: “We’re working hard to bring back these vital species-rich grasslands on many parts of the north Cornwall coast, and wildlife surveys show the positive difference this kind of conservation work can make.
"To have the opportunity to extend these wildlife habitats at Tintagel is fantastic. We look forward to improving visitor access, particularly on existing footpaths and rights of way, to help local people and visitors enjoy this very special place.”
In 2016, the National Trust bought, external Trevose Head, near Padstow, also in north Cornwall.
Jon Stewart, National Trust general manager for north Cornwall, said: “It’s been widely reported that 97% of traditional meadows have been lost since the World War Two, so we’re delighted to be able to make another positive contribution to halting and hopefully reversing this decline.”
