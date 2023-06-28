Tributes paid to "loving dad" killed in car crash
The family of a man who died in a crash have described him as a "loving dad, amazing brother and doting son".
Paul Morton, 47, from Swindon, was a passenger when the car he was travelling in hit a tree on Kingsdown Road, Swindon on 17 June.
The driver, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and released under investigation.
In a statement, Mr Morton's family said he "had so much love for everyone".
They added: "Paul was a loving dad to Rebecca and Danielle, adored Bampy to his two grand-daughters Nayla-Mae and Delilah, amazing brother to Steven and Brian and a doting son to Dianne.
"He was bubbly and funny and was always up for a family party. Paul was full of laughter and jokes and he was the reason we came together as a family."
They said he was "a good friend, always reliable and there to help anyone who needed it. He had such a good heart".
"Paul is going to sadly missed not just by his family but by his friends too."
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.
