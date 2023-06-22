RTÉ admits overpaying Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy

Irish TV presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly, the national broadcaster RTÉ has admitted.

Mr Tubridy received the payments between 2017 and 2022, the RTÉ board said on Thursday.

The payments were uncovered after auditors raised concerns.

The presenter recently stood down as host of the Late Late Show,

Mr Tubridy will not present his radio show on Friday due to the controversy.

RTÉ’s board said it had now corrected the public record and has published accurate earnings figures for Mr Tubridy.