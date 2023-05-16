A paddle boarder has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulties in the waters off Dumfries and Galloway.

Stranraer RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched at about 15:10 on Monday following reports of the incident in Luce Bay.

They were able to reach the man quickly and give him first aid before he was taken back to the shore.

He was then driven to Galloway Community Hospital by a family member for treatment.