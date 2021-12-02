Police are warning people not to "take risks" over the festive period by drinking and driving.

Guernsey Police has launched its seasonal drink-driving campaign which will include random stop checks throughout December.

A police spokesperson said drink-driving was a "potentially deadly and stupid crime".

Officers said people should take public transport, walk or designate a driver.

Tom Marshall, head of the roads policing team, said: "If you're tempted to have just one and drive yourself, and your friends, home I'm here to tell you your safe limit is nothing.

"My colleagues and I will be doing random stop checks around the island at various locations, at various times of day and in any weather. Drink-driving, there's no excuse."