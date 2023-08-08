Farmers in south-west England are struggling to shear their sheep because of unseasonal bad weather.

Weeks of rain have prevented some from shearing, an important process for welfare, livestock owners said.

Without dry weather needed to cut wool, animals could become more susceptible to conditions such as flystrike, which could prove fatal, they added.

Fleeces sheared before the current bad weather has also been less valuable because of sheep sweating in previous hot spells, fleece processors said.