New rules to combat 'tombstoning' into sea
At a glance
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has introduced new rules to combat the activity known as "tombstoning"
The authority said those jumping into the sea were putting themselves and others at risk
Anyone caught could be issued with a £75 penalty notice
A council has brought in new regulations in a bid to deter people from jumping into the sea from a height, or "tombstoning".
The measures have been introduced by East Riding of Yorkshire Council after a number of incidents in Bridlington.
Officials said the activity risked the safety of the people jumping, and those who might have to rescue them.
Anyone caught jumping or diving from the sea wall could be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice.
Those who do not pay could be prosecuted through the courts and fined up to £1,000, the authority said.
The council and the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners have put up signs at several known tombstoning locations to make people aware of the restrictions.
Councillor Leo Hammond, portfolio holder for public protection, said: “During the summer, dangerous water-related activities tend to increase, not only in the East Riding but across the country."
There have also been complaints about anti-social behaviour by some groups of jumpers.
Mr Hammond said the measures would help to "create an environment where everyone can enjoy our beautiful coastline safely and without anti-social behaviour ruining their day".
Bridlington's Harbour Master Lawrence Porter added: “Tombstoning has been an issue over many years.
“We hope that this will deter individuals from engaging in the unsafe practice of tombstoning in and around Bridlington harbour”.
