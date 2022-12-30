Reports distressed woman forced into car on A-road
Police are appealing for witnesses after reports a distressed woman was forced into a vehicle by a man on the A46 in Nottinghamshire.
Officers said the incident on the northbound carriageway was reported at about 15:15 GMT on Thursday.
It happened in a layby just south of the Owthorpe turning.
It may be linked to two later reports of a woman in distress in Stoke Ferry Lane, Shelford between 16:30 and 17:30, police said.
The vehicle involved is believed to be silver or white.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was "urgently investigating" these "very concerning reports".
Anyone with any information on what happened is asked to contact police.
