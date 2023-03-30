Board members from the collapsed City of Culture Trust have shunned a second invitation to a scrutiny meeting.

Coventry City Council invited all 21 board members to a meeting on Wednesday, but only one attended.

The council is seeking answers following the collapse of Coventry City of Culture Trust in February, leaving unpaid debts.

A three-year legacy programme of events after Coventry's year as City of Culture in 2021 will no longer proceed.

The local authority has called for a government-led inquiry and the Charity Commission has confirmed it is examining the trust's finances.

Labour councillor Randhir Aucluck chaired the meeting and said the one board member who had attended, former chair David Burbidge, had been "very reassuring".

"So I think it would have been enormously helpful if more members of the trust had joined us," she said.

"I think it would have added to reassuring the committee that matters had been handled appropriately rather than leaving doubts that perhaps things took place in a way that wasn't appropriate."