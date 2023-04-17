More than £12,000 raised after a police officer collapsed and died on duty will go to his daughters, his widow said.

PC Andy Boardman was taken ill during a call-out to an incident in Broseley, Shropshire, on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.

The 43-year-old's sister-in-law set up a fundraising page following his death and shared a message from PC Boardman's widow.

"I am completely blown away by the donations on this page," she wrote.