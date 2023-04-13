Driver arrested after man dies in two-car crash
A man has died after an early morning crash between two cars.
Gareth Davies, 43, of Rassau, Blaenau Gwent, died after the crash between his Renault Clio and a Ford Ka on Fochriw Road in Caerphilly county.
Mr Davies was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which happened between 05:00 BST and 05:30 on Thursday.
The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The man, from Merthyr Tydfil, was treated for minor injuries after the crash.
Gwent Police said that Mr Davies’s next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
The force has also asked any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.