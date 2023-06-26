Man seriously injured in West Malling hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious leg injuries following a hit-and-run on Sunday.
It happened in Park Drive, West Malling, Kent, at about 19:45 BST.
Police investigating the crash said they have recovered a Ford Fiesta, which was found parked nearby, but are looking for the driver.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or other drivers who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.
