A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother.

Callum Thomas, 32 and of no fixed abode, was accused of murdering Debra Thomas, 58, between May 5 and May 31.

Police found Ms Thomas, also known as Debra Cantrell, at her home in Colwill Road, Plymouth, on 31 May.

A judge at Plymouth Crown Court heard she had been dead for some time, and had suffered a single stab wound to her chest.