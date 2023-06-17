Armed Forces Day a thank you, organisers say
At a glance
The Isle of Man's Armed Forces Day celebrations take place on Saturday
A parade is set to include veterans, cadets and families of those who served in the forces
A Lancaster bomber is due to carry out a flypast over the island shortly before 14:40 BST
Organisers said the day was a celebration of the contribution made by people who serve and their families
An event to celebrate Armed Forces Day on the Isle of Man is a way to thank those who serve, organisers have said.
Events on the island to mark the day include a parade in Douglas and entertainment at the Villa Marina.
Another highlight of the day will be a flypast by a Lancaster bomber shortly before 14:40 BST, following a display for the King’s birthday in London.
Colin Kelsey said the day was a celebration of the contributions made by those in the armed services in "the past, present, and future" and their families.
The free event in the Villa Marina Gardens later features military-themed stands and live music from the Southern Belles and Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.
A parade with veterans, cadets, uniformed organisations, and family members of those who have served, is set to head from Regent Street to the Villa Marina, with a salute from the Mayor of Douglas at the War Memorial.
Mr Kelsey, chairman of the Armed Forces Day Committee for the Isle of Man, said the island's celebrations had evolved into "much more of a family day" to recognise the to support given to those serving by their loved ones.
"They couldn't do what they do without the support of their families," he said.
An awards ceremony will also see the first memorial award given to one of the cadet forces in honour of Major Charles Wilson, who died in August 2022
Mr Kelsey said Mr Wilson had been "instrumental" in putting on the event in previous years.
Similar events are set to take place across the UK over the next week.
