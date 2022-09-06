Brooch containing Lord Nelson's hair to be sold
A brooch containing a lock of Lord Nelson's hair that was given to an officer who fought alongside him is to go under the hammer.
The memorial gilt item, expected to fetch up to £4,000, is being sold by Cambridge-based Cheffins.
It belonged to descendants of William Waldegrave, 1st Baron Radstock.
He served with Norfolk-born Royal Navy hero at the Battle of Cape St Vincent on 14 February 1797.
Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson (1758-1805) was famed for leading the British to victory over the French during the Napoleonic Wars, including the Battle of Trafalgar, where he was killed in action in 1805.
William Waldegrave entered the Royal Navy in 1766, aged 13 and was third in command, beneath Nelson at the Battle of Cape St Vincent.
Nicolas Martineau, director at Cheffins Fine Art Auctioneers, said the 1797 battle, off the south-west tip of Portugal, showed Nelson as a "brilliant if not reckless tactician".
"It was these examples of daring and bravery that went on to make him the most celebrated figure in British naval history. "
Other lots in the sale also include a memorial snuff box, inset with a silvered metal portrait medallion of Nelson, that is estimated to sell for £300-£500.
"These lots come to the market for the first time with watertight provenance having been in continuous ownership since they were received by William Waldegrave, 1st Baron Radstock,” Mr Martineau added.
The sale will take place on 22 September in Cambridge.
