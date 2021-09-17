Plaque commemorates birthplace of Jersey golfer
- Published
A plaque commemorating Jersey golfer Ted Ray has been unveiled in the island.
The plaque is on the wall of Windsor House in Gorey Village - the 1877 birthplace of Edward Rivers John “Ted” Ray.
He won the British open in 1912 and the US open in 1920, before captaining the first Ryder Cup British team in 1927.
The plaque was revealed by Helen Horton, wife of the late Jersey golfer Tommy Horton.
"I was really pleased and honoured to be asked to unveil the plaque," she said.
She said Ted Ray was another "golfing icon in the island" of which there were "quite a few from Gorey".
"The last one of course was my husband Tommy," she added.
Philip Bolton, the captain of the Royal Jersey Golf Club said it was an "incredibly proud moment".
He said: "Most people say that Ted Ray is like the forgotten golfer ... and today is just an opportunity to recognise the golfing greatness that Ted Ray was."