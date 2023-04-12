US President Joe Biden has started his trip to the Republic of Ireland.

Air Force One, with President Biden on board, landed at Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

He was met on a rainy runway by Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

Earlier, Mr Biden completed a landmark, if brief, visit to Belfast, where he hailed Northern Ireland as a "shrine of creativity".

He is on a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a peace deal which helped end 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland.

President Biden is in the Republic of Ireland for three days of events in counties Louth and Mayo - where he has relatives - as well as Dublin.

He regularly speaks of his Irish heritage and had promised to visit the country during his presidency.

A US genealogist who researched his lineage had estimated he is "roughly five-eighths" Irish.

Among his great-grandparents was Edward Blewitt, an engineer and brickmaker who left the west coast town of Ballina in County Mayo in 1850.

He settled in Scranton in Pennsylvania as the devastating Irish potato famine was causing widespread starvation.

President Biden's maternal great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan departed Carlingford in County Louth in the late 1840s to travel to America.