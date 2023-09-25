A man was taken to hospital with a slash injury to one of his hands after being assaulted in a Nottingham park.

Police said the 19-year-old was attacked in Muirfield Park, near Rise Park, shortly after 20:30 BST on Sunday.

The victim was later discharged after being treated for "significant" injuries the force believed were caused by a knife.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Det Ch Insp Nick Hall said officers would like to talk to anyone who saw a small group of people running through nearby streets at the time of the attack or who has video footage that may help their investigation.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area following the attack

