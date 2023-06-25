Arrest after woman sustains life-threatening injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found in the street with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called at about 01:00 BST following reports of a disturbance on Church Street, Paignton.
The local woman in her 50s was found unconscious in the street.
A 60-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.
Detective Sergeant, Martin Key, said: “Whilst we will keep an open mind as the investigation progresses, at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection to this matter.”
Police are still at the scene and have appealed for any witnesses or those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.
The woman is in a critical but stable condition in Derriford hospital, Plymouth.
