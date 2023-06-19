Demolition begins at former hospital
Demolition work is under way at a former eye infirmary in Wolverhampton
The £30m scheme will see two of three buildings restored and a third replaced with a new-build complex
The site will be home to apartments, a special educational needs school and an eating disorder clinic under the plans
Demolition work has begun at a former eye infirmary in Wolverhampton as part of a £30m project to build apartments.
Two of the derelict buildings on the Compton Road site will be restored as part of the scheme.
But the old A&E is structurally unsafe and will be demolished over about 10 weeks, along with several outbuildings, developer BZ Property Holdings said.
The site is also set to host a new special educational needs school.
The Grade II listed building has been shut since 2007, when services moved to New Cross Hospital.
The plans will see 75 apartments built alongside an eating disorder clinic.
Demolition was due to begin in January, but was delayed by work to stabilise the original tower block, which is one of the two buildings due to be restored.
The other, the nurses' home building, will also be refurbished and a new-build apartment complex will replace the A&E.
It will be named Twentyman House, in honour of Wolverhampton architect Richard Twentyman, who designed the emergency building.
