Demolition work has begun at a former eye infirmary in Wolverhampton as part of a £30m project to build apartments.

Two of the derelict buildings on the Compton Road site will be restored as part of the scheme.

But the old A&E is structurally unsafe and will be demolished over about 10 weeks, along with several outbuildings, developer BZ Property Holdings said.

The site is also set to host a new special educational needs school.

The Grade II listed building has been shut since 2007, when services moved to New Cross Hospital.