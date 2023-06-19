Demolition begins at former hospital

Demolition worksCity of Wolverhampton Council

Demolition work is expected to take up to 10 weeks

At a glance

  • Demolition work is under way at a former eye infirmary in Wolverhampton

  • The £30m scheme will see two of three buildings restored and a third replaced with a new-build complex

  • The site will be home to apartments, a special educational needs school and an eating disorder clinic under the plans

Allen Cook
BBC News

Demolition work has begun at a former eye infirmary in Wolverhampton as part of a £30m project to build apartments.

Two of the derelict buildings on the Compton Road site will be restored as part of the scheme.

But the old A&E is structurally unsafe and will be demolished over about 10 weeks, along with several outbuildings, developer BZ Property Holdings said.

The site is also set to host a new special educational needs school.

The Grade II listed building has been shut since 2007, when services moved to New Cross Hospital.

City of Wolverhampton Council

Two buildings on the site will be restored but the former A&E has been deemed structurally unsafe

The plans will see 75 apartments built alongside an eating disorder clinic.

Demolition was due to begin in January, but was delayed by work to stabilise the original tower block, which is one of the two buildings due to be restored.

The other, the nurses' home building, will also be refurbished and a new-build apartment complex will replace the A&E.

It will be named Twentyman House, in honour of Wolverhampton architect Richard Twentyman, who designed the emergency building.

BZ Property Holdings

The site in Chapel Ash is set to become 75 luxury apartments

