An original illustration for Wind in the Willows has sold at auction for £33,644.

The pencil and ink drawing by Ernest Howard Shepard was created in about 1931 to illustrate the children's novel by Kenneth Grahame.

It shows Mr Toad, Ratty, Badger and Mole outside Toad Hall, and was sold at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge.

Nicolas Martineau, a director at Cheffins, said it showed "the enduring popularity of works by this most iconic of illustrators".