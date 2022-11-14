A﻿ Scottish human rights lawyer has helped to deliver an ambulance and thousands of pounds of maternity supplies to Ukraine before cycling solo back to the UK.

A﻿ndrea Fraser, who lives in Edinburgh and is originally from Struy in the Highlands, took turns in driving the emergency vehicle from Poland to Lviv in western Ukraine.

T﻿he 31-year-old then cycled 1,250 miles (2,012km) over three weeks to raise money for an aid charity.

T﻿he last leg of trip home was from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Edinburgh.

S﻿he said: "There were days when the cycling was really tough, but it was nothing compared to the levels of discomfort and risk that people in Ukraine are going through."

L﻿viv was attacked by Russian missiles just before and just after Ms Fraser was in the city.