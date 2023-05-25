Beachgoers have been warned to stay out of the sea at one of Devon's most popular beaches.

Warning signs about a sewage discharge have been placed around Bigbury on Sea and nearby Challaborough.

"Bathing is not advised, due to pollution from sewage," said the Environment Agency (EA) on its website., external

Bigbury Parish Council said in a statement that a ruptured pipe carrying treated sewage from the local treatment plant had led to the leak.