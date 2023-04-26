People living on a rural road have erected their own sign about pot holes, warning drivers to "remove their dentures" and "adjust their bra straps".

After having enough of their cars being ruined by potholes and an unsuccessful complaint to Carmarthenshire council, residents decided it was their way or the highway.

The sign also warns drivers to "secure their nuts" before using the road.

Carmarthenshire council said the number of roads it would like to resurface "far outstrips the budget available".