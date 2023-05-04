First look at new entertainment venue revealed
At a glance
Images of Bishop Auckland's new Stack venue have been revealed
The company's chief executive hopes they "give a real flavour" of what to expect
A "social hub" will house bars and street food vendors
Plans for the venue were approved in March
Images showing how a new entertainment venue could look have been revealed.
Plans for the Stack entertainment venue in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, were approved in March.
They involve demolishing the former butcher’s shop and WH Smith store in the town's main shopping street and building a "social hub", housing bars and street food vendors.
Stack chief executive Neill Winch said he hoped the images gave "a real flavour" of what to expect.
Demolition work is due to begin soon for the development, which aims to offer live entertainment and a space for local businesses.
The venue will boost the local economy and will open in spring next year, its owner said.
