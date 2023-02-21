Planning permission was given for the Lutterworth East scheme in 2020, which will involve building 2,750 homes, a village centre, two primary schools and sports grounds.

A spokesperson for Harborough District Council said it welcomed the judge's decision to order the trust to contribute to the authority's legal fees and refuse an appeal.

"We will now focus on delivering much needed homes, businesses, schools and infrastructure sustainably at Lutterworth East," they told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive of the NHS trust, reacted to the judge’s ruling, which also blocked the right to appeal.

Mr Mitchell said: "We are disappointed in the outcome and will be taking the time to review the judgement contents in detail before considering our next steps as a trust."