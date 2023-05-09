A decision to keep a set of popular paddling pools closed in north Wales this summer because they were "too slippery" has been reversed following an outcry.

Conwy council made waves last month after announcing four pools would remain closed after a safety audit showed some areas had slip risk.

However, Senedd member Darren Millar has said the popular pools will now reopen after all after a contractor was found to carry out anti-slip work.

Conwy council has been asked for comment.