Slippery swimming pools to reopen after U-turn
A decision to keep a set of popular paddling pools closed in north Wales this summer because they were "too slippery" has been reversed following an outcry.
Conwy council made waves last month after announcing four pools would remain closed after a safety audit showed some areas had slip risk.
However, Senedd member Darren Millar has said the popular pools will now reopen after all after a contractor was found to carry out anti-slip work.
Conwy council has been asked for comment.
The council previously said no contractor could be found to carry out work on the pools, located in Llanfairfechan, Penmaenmawr, Rhos-on-Sea and Craig y Don in Llandudno.
Mr Millar, MS for Clwyd West, had called for the council “to get its act together” and said he is now "delighted" that the work is being carried out.
“People were outraged when they were told that these popular paddling pools would not be reopened this summer," he said.
"I am pleased that the council have listened to our calls and managed to find a contractor to carry out the works and that families will be able to enjoy these free facilities once again this year.”
Potential closure 'devastating'
Jo Nutall, Colwyn Town councillor for Rhos-on-Sea, said the news was "fantastic".
"Keeping these paddling pools closed this summer would have been devastating for the great many families who use them," she said.
“It is incredible what the council can do when put under pressure. I hope the works are carried out quickly as promised and I look forward to a date being given for their reopening.”