The family of a boy killed by strangers as he went to buy a PlayStation controller have called for an end to knife crime.

Ronan Kanda, 16, was just yards from his home in Wolverhampton when he was attacked by youths who mistook him for someone else.

"As a society, we need to do more to stop knife crime," his sister, Nikita, said. "Do you know how easy it is to acquire a knife? You can go online and just buy a machete."

Two boys aged 17, were found guilty of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.