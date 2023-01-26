Unite members at Luton Airport to get 28% pay rise

Some 200 airport staff are to receive a pay rise worth more than 28%, the Unite union said.

Baggage handlers and check-in staff employed by Menzies at Luton Airport will be given a 20% rise backdated to October 2022.

They will also get a further 8.5% from next month, and overtime rates will also increase from time and a third - to time and a half, the union said.

Menzies said it was "pleased" to reach the agreement with the union for its staff at Luton.