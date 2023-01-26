Unite members at Luton Airport to get 28% pay rise
Some 200 airport staff are to receive a pay rise worth more than 28%, the Unite union said.
Baggage handlers and check-in staff employed by Menzies at Luton Airport will be given a 20% rise backdated to October 2022.
They will also get a further 8.5% from next month, and overtime rates will also increase from time and a third - to time and a half, the union said.
Menzies said it was "pleased" to reach the agreement with the union for its staff at Luton.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is an excellent deal for our Menzies members at Luton airport and was possible because they stood together in a union."
The deal was secured during annual pay negotiations and without the need for industrial action.
In a statement Menzies said: "As part of our regular pay review discussions at our locations in the UK, we work with unions to agree pay awards for our employees that reflect local labour market conditions, and we were pleased to reach an agreement with the union in Luton to ensure we retain our skilled team."
