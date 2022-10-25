T﻿he Republic of Ireland’s government has agreed to radically reform its 200-year-old alcohol licensing laws.

Once legislation is passed pubs will be allowed to stay open seven nights a week until 12.30 and nightclubs will not have to close until 06:00.

The new opening hours are not expected to come into effect until next year.

A﻿nnouncing the measure at a news conference, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the pub had a central role in Irish cultural life.

“I believe it is an institution worth protecting and that we should support our publicans – so many of whom have built up local businesses over decades, through generations of the same family," she added.

Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said the liberalisation of opening hours would bring the Republic into line with other European states.

“Our nightlife does not compare favourably with that of other European countries when it should be as good as anywhere in Europe," he said.

"Rural pubs are closing, as have many nightclubs in urban areas, while the number of off-licences is increasing. It is not all about alcohol and should not be, but is part of the picture."