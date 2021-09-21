City axes Bonfire Night events for second year running
Public bonfires and fireworks events in Leeds have been cancelled for the second year running because it would be impractical to check everyone's Covid status, the council says.
Events are usually held at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park in Rothwell, Middleton Park and Bramley Park, each with a 15-minute firework display.
Leeds City Council said it shared people's "real disappointment" that they will not take place this year.
The decision follows guidance from the government to ensure people attending large outdoor events prove they are at a lower risk of carrying and transmitting Covid-19, and for a limit on numbers attending.
The council said that meant everyone "would need to provide evidence of their Covid status, either through vaccination, testing or their natural immunity".
Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said extra ticketing, distribution and checks would make this year's events costly and impractical, incurring "significant additional expense and affecting overall enjoyment".
The council said it would work across the city to reduce firework-related anti-social behaviour in the run-up to Bonfire Night, focusing on areas known to have experienced problems in previous years.
It added it was committed to "significant cultural and community events" in the run-up to Christmas and new year where there was flexibility for crowds to be more spaced out.