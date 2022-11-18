Pop-up restaurant in parents' garden told to close

S﻿ammy Forway operates the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen out of a shipping container in his parents' garden

Peter Walker
BBC News, East

A﻿ businessman has been told to stop running a pop-up restaurant in his parents' garden until he obtains planning permission.

U﻿ttlesford District Council granted a premises licence for the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside the Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex.

However, c﻿ouncillors said planning permission, or a "satisfactory" explanation as to why he does not need permission, was also required.

T﻿he new restaurant angered some villagers, but the owner, Sammy Forway, said he was "approachable if there were any concerns".

"Warwicks" in White Roding, the location of the Stone & Coal restaurant, is believed to date back to the 17th century

"They could have always come and asked what was going on and I would have been happy to show them around and explain," he said.

"﻿All our other guests have been locals and they found out just fine, by supporting a local business."

The 47-year-old, owner of the business Event Horizon, has obtained seven temporary event licences for Stone & Coal since August.

T﻿he kitchen and toilets are located in shipping containers.

﻿Sammy Forway said he was "approachable" for any residents with questions about the business

A﻿ council committee granted his licence application on Thursday, which included serving alcohol as late as midnight on weekends and until 03:00 for private events.

He was told to install a noise limiting device as part his management plans.

C﻿ouncillors discussed the licence application on Monday and issued a decision on Thursday

N﻿ine people made formal objections to the licence application, and eight people wrote letters of support.

S﻿ome raised complaints about noise, light pollution, lack of parking provision and potential obstruction to emergency vehicles.

P﻿lanning permission was not a condition of the licence, but Mr Forway could face enforcement action, such as being taken to court and fined, if he continues trading regardless.

'Quiet area'

N﻿earby resident Jeanette McNamara told BBC Essex: "We’ve lived here in harmony for over 25 years - no problems with any neighbours.

"Then all of a sudden we had this pop-up restaurant drop out of the sky.

"No-one has ever come over and asked us what we would like."

Judy Strong said: "It’s a quiet area and that’s why we moved here.

"We didn’t move here to be near a pub and a restaurant."

M﻿r Forway said he would submit a planning application and had already planned to stop trading until the Easter.

