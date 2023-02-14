A major expansion of a mountain bike trail in South Yorkshire is set to benefit from £50,000 of additional funding.

Plans to create new trails at Parkwood Springs, near the old ski village north of Sheffield city centre, were announced by the city council in December 2021.

The expansion would help make the city a regional destination for the sport, officials said.

The additional money has come from Local Transport Plan (LTP) funding, taking the total budget to £950,000.

Officers said the money had been made available to add more and better trail routes, infrastructure and features to the site.

"This will enhance the overall scale and quality of the facility providing additional opportunities for users of all ages and abilities to access and benefit from use of the site," they added.

The council said the existing trails were used about 10,000 times a year.

The plans would also see a kiosk cafe and toilets built near the main entrance and car park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

By 2028, the authority aims to make Parkwood Springs the city's active country park by developing infrastructure for walking, cycling, running and observing nature.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.