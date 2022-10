A woman who lived in Orkney 1,800 years ago had a diet that was unusually rich in seafood, say archaeologists.

Very little evidence has been found of fish being consumed in Iron Age Britain, despite the abundance of the marine life, according to the UHI Archaeology Institute.

Possible reasons for this may have included social restrictions or taboos around eating seafood.

Experts at the institute have been involved in analysing a tooth from a woman's jawbone that was uncovered during excavations at The Cairns in South Ronaldsay.

The bone appeared to have been carefully placed inside a container made from a whale vertebra, and studies of the tooth have revealed the woman had eaten "fish suppers" all through her life.

Archaeologists suggest she may have had a special role or status and have nicknamed her The Elder.