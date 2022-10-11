Plan for new GP surgery refused
Plans to demolish a Victorian building and replace it with a GP surgery have been unanimously refused by councillors.
Beeston-based Manor Surgery wanted to flatten Oban House, in Chilwell Road, to make way for a new practice.
Doctors said they needed to move to cope with growing numbers of patients.
However Broxtowe Borough Council's planning committee refused the scheme, the Local Democracy Reporting Servicesaid.
Committee members were concerned about the loss of the building, dating back to about 1890, and the impact of the new surgery on the surrounding conservation area.
They were also worried trees would be felled as part of the project.
Residents had told the council they backed Manor Surgery in expanding, but "not at the expense of Oban House".
'New influx'
Dr Louis Mok, who submitted the plan, said without the new surgery the practice, currently in Middle Street, would be forced to close the practice list - meaning it would stop taking new patients.
He said the surgery "cannot meet the demands of the new influx", which has been caused by the "massive amount of new housing estates being built in the area".
The surgery had 7,500 patients when it opened in 1982 and by the end of this year it is predicted to have 15,000 patients - rising to 18,000 patients by 2025.
Dr Mok said during the meeting on 5 October: "From bitter experience, we are aware that if this site is not approved it will take more years to move forward to any alternative sites and I believe it will be too late then for the new patients that will be coming in.
"This is frustrating as we are forward-thinking and have a clear vision."
800-name petition
Beeston's Civic Society objected to the application and collected a petition with hundreds of signatures.
Society trustee Tamar Feast said: "Demolishing Oban House and replacing it with a building of substandard quality, character and design constitutes to piecemeal erosion of these conservation areas plus the total loss of a valuable building and its mature trees.
"I understand Manor House's need for greater capacity but their needs and the cause of more than 800 local petitioners, 125 objections, are not mutually exclusive."