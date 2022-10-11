Dr Louis Mok, who submitted the plan, said without the new surgery the practice, currently in Middle Street, would be forced to close the practice list - meaning it would stop taking new patients.

He said the surgery "cannot meet the demands of the new influx", which has been caused by the "massive amount of new housing estates being built in the area".

The surgery had 7,500 patients when it opened in 1982 and by the end of this year it is predicted to have 15,000 patients - rising to 18,000 patients by 2025.

Dr Mok said during the meeting on 5 October: "From bitter experience, we are aware that if this site is not approved it will take more years to move forward to any alternative sites and I believe it will be too late then for the new patients that will be coming in.

"This is frustrating as we are forward-thinking and have a clear vision."