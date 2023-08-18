Man seriously injured in dog attack
A man in his 70s has been seriously injured after being attacked by two dogs.
Emergency services were called to reports of a man being attacked by dogs in Lewes Close, Bognor Regis, at 09:50 BST.
Two dogs, believed to be Rottweilers, were shot dead by officers, Sussex Police said.
Ch Supt Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.”
Police said in order to protect the community and the victim, who is receiving hospital treatment for his injuries, firearms officers were deployed and granted authority to “bring the dogs safely under control”.
“We can confirm that firearms were discharged and both dogs are now deceased,” a police spokesperson said.
“The dogs’ owners have been traced and our enquiries are ongoing at this time.”
Ch Supt Geldart said enquiries were underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the attack.
The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a matter of course as a result of police involvement.
