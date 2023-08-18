A man in his 70s has been seriously injured after being attacked by two dogs.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man being attacked by dogs in Lewes Close, Bognor Regis, at 09:50 BST.

Two dogs, believed to be Rottweilers, were shot dead by officers, Sussex Police said.

Ch Supt Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.”